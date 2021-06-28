Video shows scene of crash involving Davidson County school bus; 2 taken to hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Davidson County on Monday afternoon, according to NC Highway Patrol.

A 2010 Jeep going north on N.C. 109 crashed into a white Saturn while making a left turn on Midway School Road.

A school bus was parked at a stoplight, and the Jeep rolled and hit the side of the bus.

The Saturn caught fire at the intersection of N.C. 109 and Midway School Road. The driver and passenger in the Saturn were taken to the hospital.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Crews are still working to clean up the scene.