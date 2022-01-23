Video shows roiling fire at home on Green Cedar Lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are working to fight a fire at a home with visible flames running across its roof.

At 11:39 a.m. Sunday, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to the fire on the 1800 block of Green Cedar Lane.

As of 12:28 p.m., crews were actively fighting the fire, according to a post on Twitter.

Two adults, two children and a dog were in the home but managed to get out. No one was hurt.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

Officials believe the fire started in the back of the home.

