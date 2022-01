THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at an abandoned apartment building in Thomasville.

Fire crews are working on a structure fire at the old Thomasville Hospital on Pine Street in Thomasville.

FOX8’s photographer captured the crews at work getting the building under control.

The building has been standing abandoned for some time and no injuries have been reported as a result of this fire, but the video shows an involved scene.