WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Firefighters were on the scene of an apartment fire in Winston-Salem on Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 10:15 p.m. at 4035 Green Haven Drive.

No injuries were reported but six people in a unit were displaced, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

A kitchen fire is what started the blaze, firefighters said.

No estimate has been given on the extent of the damage.