Victims subdued man with knife who attacked them, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in jail after attacking people with a knife.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a person with a knife on Featherstone Court in Trinity on Thursday.

When they got there victims told them that William Edward Kuntz had attacked them with a knife. The victims had subdued Kuntz prior to deputies arrival.

EMS checked out the victims and Kuntz when they arrived.

Kuntz was arrested and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Kuntz was given no bond. 

 

