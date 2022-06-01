SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Siler City ended with a North Carolina State Trooper shooting and killing the driver.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators told CBS17 the driver, 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz, pulled out a gun when the trooper approached him.

CBS 17 crews sat down with Matilde Diaz, the mother of the victim, at their family home in Staley. She said she was with her son just one hour before he died. “He was a good guy, a good son,” said Diaz.

Diaz was surrounded by family and friends, already grieving the loss of her 21-year-old son.

“She’s really going to miss him,” said Maricela Ortiz, who was translating for Diaz.

Diaz and Ortiz told CBS 17 that authorities did not tell them about what happened before Diaz died.

“We don’t know anything about it, we don’t know anything,” said Diaz.

Just six minutes away from their home on Harmony Drive in Siler City, Trooper Rodney Cook pulled over Diaz for a seatbelt violation, the Highway Patrol said.

Authorities told CBS 17 that’s when Diaz “presented his pistol.”

Cook, a 16-year veteran with the State Highway Patrol, shot him, the agency said.

Diaz died from his injuries.

“Did he have a gun?” asked CBS 17 crews.

“As far as I know, no,” said Diaz.

Diaz said her son was quiet and was very close with his family.

She still can’t believe what authorities say he did.

She said she just wants proof.

“She feels really bad, but she doesn’t know exactly what happened,” explained Ortiz. “She wants to see the videos or the evidence that shows police had a reason to shoot him.”

State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that troopers do not have active body cameras, but they do have in-car cameras.

CBS 17 crews spotted a trooper walking to a home on Harmony Drive on Tuesday, that has several surveillance cameras outside.

When asked how she would react if video shows authorities were right about her son, Diaz said “I’ll have to deal with the truth.”

Cook is on administrative duties until the State Bureau of Investigation finishes its work on this case.