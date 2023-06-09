STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The victims in a double homicide in Stokes County have been identified by law enforcement.

According to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, on June 2 just before 10 p.m. deputies were called to a home in Pinnacle. They found Jerrell Clayburn Coleman Jr. and Richard Oneal Joyce dead at the scene from “multiple injuries.”

Visnu N Fernandez, 38, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody a short time later. He was charged with two counts of murder.

“The loss of life is always tragic. I am thankful that we were able to arrest the suspect very quickly to limit any further danger to our citizens.” Sheriff Joey Lemons