Victim walked to convenience store for help after being shot on New Walkertown Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is recovering after a drive-by shooting.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, Winston-Salem police responded to a call about a shooting around the 2600 block of New Walkertown Road. There they located a victim outside of a convenience store with three gunshot wounds in the “leg and buttocks areas”.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told police that they were walking down New Walkertown Road when a black, four-door Audi drove up and someone shot them from inside the car and left in an unknown direction.

Then the victim walked to the convenience store to call for help.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.