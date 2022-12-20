GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was stabbed on Green Market Court in Guilford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

At 4:29 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on the 1900 block of Green Market Court.

One victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office did not elaborate on the victim’s condition and did not offer any identifying information.

Deputies say the stabbing appears to be an isolated incident with no risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336)

373-1000 or Det. J. Allen at (336) 641-2799.