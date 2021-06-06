Victim taken to hospital after shooting at Greensboro hookah lounge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A victim was shot in Greensboro on Sunday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 4:03 a.m. police responded to the Hookah Vibes on 4623 W. Gate City Boulevard when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one gunshot victim who was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

The victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.