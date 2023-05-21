ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a gas station parking lot.

At around 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, deputies came to the 3656 US 220 in Madison after getting a report of a dead person in the parking lot.

Investigators say that the victim was shot several times and that they were killed in the parking lot at around 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County CrimeStoppers at (336) 349-9683.