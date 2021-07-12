Victim shot in leg on Pine Street in Lexington, taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A person was shot in the leg in Lexington and taken to the hospital on Monday, according to a Lexington Police Department news release.

Around 5:42 p.m., officers responded to Pine Street when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a victim on the front porch who had been shot in the leg.

Officers and EMS administered emergency measures before EMS took the victim to Lexington Medical Center for treatment.

Suspect information is not available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. .

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.