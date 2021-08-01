Victim shot at Greensboro park, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A victim was shot at a park in Greensboro and taken to a hospital on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:49 p.m., officers responded to Hester Park on Ailanthus Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Police are not looking for a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.