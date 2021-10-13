Victim in hospital after shooting on Brighton Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting on Brighton Street in Greensboro sent one person to the hospital, according to police.

Early Wednesday morning, officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Brighton Street.

At the scene, officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital. Police believe the wound is not life-threatening.

Police have not released any information about the victim or any possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.