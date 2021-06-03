Victim in hospital after drive-by shooting on Charity Lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person suffered a gunshot wound to the hand during a drive-by shooting on Charity Lane, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 8:23 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the shooting on the 1600 block of Charity Lane.

At the scene, officers found a person in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim told police that they were standing in the parking lot when a white vehicle drove by. Someone in the vehicle fired several shots at the victim.

The victim realized they had been shot as the vehicle drove off.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or En Espanol at (336) 728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at (336) 276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.