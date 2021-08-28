Victim in hospital after assault in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim is in the hospital after an assault in Greensboro on Saturday afternoon, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 2:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Ogden Street when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Arriving officers found one person suffering from minor wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

There is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.