GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Garret Street in Greensboro after receiving a call about an assault.

When they responded, they found a person who had been shot. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.