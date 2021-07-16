Victim in critical condition after shooting on corner of Spring Garden Street, Warren Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting at the corner of Spring Garden Street and Warren Street in Greensboro, on Friday morning.

At about 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Warren Street.

At the scene, officers found the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police had the whole intersection blocked off. Drivers will need to find another way through the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.