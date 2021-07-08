Victim identified in Stokes County house fire; chemical analysis pending by Fire Marshal’s Office

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — Stokes County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the name of the victim in a housefire that allegedly involved homemade fireworks.

Brice Gause of King was killed Tuesday night when a fire broke out in his home.

People in the neighborhood believe the victim made bombs and fireworks at his home and sold them.

FOX8 obtained the dispatch audio that revealed multiple callers say they heard a loud explosion.

The ATF, State Fire Marshal and Winston-Salem Police Hazardous Unit are all aiding in the investigation.