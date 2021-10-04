Victim has life-threatening injuries after shooting on Woodbriar Avenue in Greensboro

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Woodbriar Avenue in Greensboro on Monday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 10:19 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Woodbriar Avenue on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

