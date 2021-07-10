Victim found with gunshot wound at Greensboro Cook Out, taken to hospital

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – One victim was found with a gunshot wound at a Greensboro Cook Out on Saturday and taken to the hospital, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 2:53 a.m., police responded to the Cook Out on 2601 Randleman Road when they were told about a shooting. 

Arriving officers found one victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

No suspect information was available. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

