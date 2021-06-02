Victim dies from injuries after shooting in McLeansville

MCLEANSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A victim has died after a shooting in McLeansville on Monday, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to Smiley Wyrick Road and Friendship Church Road when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Dalvin Damond Bookard, 19, with life-threatening injuries.

Bookard died from his injuries around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing. Bookard’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

If anyone has information, please call Detective Robertson with the GCSO at (336) 641-5969 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.