Victim dies after shooting on Valley Ridge Road in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after a shoot last week.

According to police, they responded to the 1700 block of Valley Ridge Drive on Dec. 21 after receiving a call about shots fired into a home just after 5 a.m.

When officers got on the scene, they found Jacoreyian D McLendon, 26, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries on Dec. 24.

This is now being investigated as a homicide. If you have any information, police ask you to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

