BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting, according to police.

Burlington police say that around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning they were called to Hilton Road and N Graham Hopedale Road about a shooting. Officers at the scene found a 62-year-old man who had been shot.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital and police say his condition is critical.

The investigation is ongoing.