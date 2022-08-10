LEVEL CROSS, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway in Randolph County after a person found pipe bombs in a Level Cross neighborhood.

Officials with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office say they were called by someone who thought they found pipe bombs. Greensboro Police Department’s Bomb Squad assisted investigators and they found two “viable” devices and five partially constructed pipe bombs.

The Bomb Squad disabled the active devices. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also called to the scene.

People in the area were able to return to their homes once the situation was under control. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated if arrests are made or charges are filed.