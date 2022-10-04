SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends are offering insight into the stabbing that left five injured at a birthday party in Surry County.

Colby “Branch” Benton, who turned 27 on Monday, has been identified by his family as a victim of the assault.

“Branch is a former Marine of great character. The family requests prayer for Branch and all those involved. At this time, the immediate family does not wish to make any other comments,” the Benton family said in a statement.

Cortlan Damaryce Clark

They say that friends and family were celebrating Benton’s birthday Saturday night at a private party, but somehow details about the party were leaked on social media, and someone who wasn’t invited showed up.

That uninvited guest was allegedly Cortlan Damaryce Clark, 21, of Boomer. When people tried to make him leave, deputies say he pulled out a knife and stabbed five partygoers, including Benton.

Three victims were considered to be in “serious” condition, including Benton, who is in a coma after a blood clot formed due to the stabbing, resulting in a stroke.

A friend of Benton’s has started a GoFundMe on his behalf. There’s also an Instagram account where pictures and updates will be provided.

Clark was arrested in Wilkes County and charged with five counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.