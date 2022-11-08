GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — People are getting their windows fixed and homes patched up after someone or a group of people drove through part of Alamance County firing shots.

It happened along two streets in Graham. First at 7:06 p.m. in the 600 block of Ray Street then less than three hours later at 9:21 p.m. in the 500 block of West Whitsett Street.

There were so many shots, and the sound was so loud people several blocks away called 911 thinking it was happening in their neighborhoods.

On Tuesday morning, Graham Housing Authority Maintenace crews came out to make repairs. They patched holes and replaced two windows bullets struck

Vehicles in the parking lot also got damaged. One vehicle had three holes in the window, glass was on the ground and the tires were flat.

People living in the complex are worried about their safety, their property and also the children who attend Ray Street Academy.

It’s an alternative school in Alamance-Burlington School System which sits across the street.

We asked if the school surveillance cameras caught what happened.

School officials tell FOX8 that it was too dark to see anything when the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. on Monday.

About two hours later less than two miles away in the 500 block of Whitsett Street, a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous recalled what she witnessed.

“I was walking from the store…they come down the road with no lights on,” she said. “It was suspicious to me.”

She believes she spotted the vehicle of the suspects police are working to find.

“It was a gray van with a dent…they turned in front of me. I thought they were turning in the driveway. They had the signal still on. I got to my door…it was like a machine gun or something like that,” she said.

Graham officers say just before 9:30 p.m., they shot into an occupied vehicle and one of the apartments.

‘It’s about seven to eight kids in that last apartment. They were scared. Everybody was scared around here,” the unidentified woman said.

We asked if the two shootings are connected. Officers say it is too early to tell.

As they investigate, they ask anyone who saw anything to please call them so they can gather information to help them make arrests.