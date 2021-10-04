Vehicle stolen with 11-month-old child inside in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are searching for an 11-month-old child that was in a car when it was stolen on Monday night, according to a news release.

At 9:01 p.m., a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a 30-day temporary tag VW57911 was stolen from the Great Stops at 5412 W. Market St.

Azlazial Amir Ritter was inside the car when it was stolen. He was wearing a red and black Michael Jordan onesie.

Azlazial Amir Ritter

Suspect

The suspect was described as a 17-20-year-old Black male, 5’8” to 6′, wearing a blue camouflage jacket, gray pants, and sandals with white socks.

The stolen vehicle has the left rear brake light out.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.