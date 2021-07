GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple westbound lanes of I-40 near US-421 have been shut down because of a vehicle fire, according to Greensboro police.

Traffic on westbound I-40, near the Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard exit and US-29 split in Greensboro, is down to one lane.

Officers expect that traffic could be delayed for the next few hours, and drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route and use caution when driving in the area.

A crew is on route to the scene and will have updates.