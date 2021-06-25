Vax Connect Program trying to get more people vaccinated in the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Dulce Garcia lives on Kearns Avenue in High Point. Nearly two weeks ago volunteers with the YWCA showed up at her home.

“They changed my mind. At first, I was like I’m not going to get it, no, but I thought about it, and I’m going to wait a little bit,” Garcia said.

Giselle Mansi has been helping to lead the Vax Connect Program.

“That one-on-one conversation, going door-to-door, really being that point person, and building trust in the community we think it works,” she said.

People wearing bright orange shirts target homes where people are likely unvaccinated.

Census track data steers them to the neighborhoods with low vaccine rates.

The vaccination rate in the focus neighborhood is now 37 percent. That is five times the rate of surrounding areas.

“If we’re wondering if it works, it works but it takes time to go door-to-door,” Mansi said.

Mansi says there are roadblocks — people not home when they canvas, language barriers, and misinformation circulating. All things keeping the vaccine rate from increasing more.

“A lot of people have been hesitant because of the lack of information or whatever the misinformation there was, and they get the correct, and build that trust and they go ahead and schedule it,” Mansi said.

While Garcia is not quite ready to get the vaccine, she likes the idea of the accessibility.

“I think it was nice, because it could change some peoples mind,” Garcia said

“If mass vaccinations are shutting down, they see they’re not getting as much traction, this is the new.

Sometimes you got to think outside the box. If people don’t come to you then let’s go out to them and say we’re here, the info is right in front of you,” Mansi said.

YWCA staff members plan to hold another door-to-door event Sunday.

They also plan to partner with the Guilford County Health Department to deploy a mobile unit in underserved areas. Right now, they are still working to finalize details on a start date.