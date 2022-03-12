Valero gas station collapses in Wilkes County as wind gusts reach 50 mph

Piedmont Triad News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The roof that covers the fueling area of a Wilkes County gas station collapsed on Saturday.

Wilkesboro police says no one was under the shelter, located on U.S. 421 at Addison Avenue, when it came down, and no one was hurt.

The collapse did not damage any adjacent properties.

Officers say they believe the wind is what knocked the shelter down.

Wilkes is among multiple North Carolina Piedmont counties under wind advisories Saturday. The advisory will be in effect for Wilkes from 1 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Northwest winds are estimated to be blowing at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

These winds could blow away any objects that are not secured, and tree branches could be knocked down.

The advisory is also in effect for Alleghany County, Davie County, Stokes County, Surry County and Yadkin County, as well as Patrick County, Virginia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather News

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter