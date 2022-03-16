GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The installation of utilities for a significant development in East Greensboro will cause traffic disruptions for about a month on East Market Street.

The city of Greensboro announced in a release on Wednesday that eastbound traffic would be closed and westbound limited between Pastor Anderson Drive and Dudley Street, starting March 21 and continuing through April 22.

Major developments coming to east Greensboro (WGHP)

This is to accommodate utilities for the Bailey Village development under construction on the corner of East Market and Dudley.

All eastbound lanes and one westbound lanes will be closed to traffic, along with the sidewalk on the south side of the street.

David Ortega, senior civil engineer for the city’s Department of Transportation, said in email that eastbound motorists will be detoured south on Pastor Anderson to eastbound Washington Street and then back north on Dudley to East Market.

He said that one lane of westbound traffic would be open at all times.

“There will also be a south sidewalk detour that crosses Market Street at Pastor Anderson Way to the crosswalk at North Regan Street to the northerly sidewalk along E Market Street,” he said.

Bailey Village is a significant development on long-vacant property at the corner of East Market and Dudley, nearly North Carolina A&T University. The project calls for 172 luxury apartments, a grocery store, a dog park, and restaurant on the 13.7 acres of land owned by United House of Prayer for All.

When the project was begun early in 2021, its completion date was said to be sometime this year.