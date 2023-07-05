WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina ranks number ten in the nation for dog attacks on U.S. Postal Service workers.

So far this year, numbers from the USPS show there have been 140 attacks in our state, compared to 146 in all of 2022. At least ten of those have been in Winston-Salem.

These attacks typically happen more frequently in the summer when more children are home. Dogs often try to protect the kids when a mail carrier comes onto their property.

The organization is rolling out a sticker program in cities across the state.

You get a sticker with a paw print on it, and dog owners are asked to stick it on their mailbox. That way when a letter carrier comes to deliver, they’ll know you have a dog and can take steps to prevent an attack.

“We all love our dogs,” said Kimberly Tilley, acting postmaster for Winston-Salem. “We love our animals, but we … have to take responsibility to protect the carrier and the people around us as well from our animals.”

Before becoming acting postmaster, Tilley was a mail carrier and got bitten by several dogs.

“It is a lot more common than I think customers realize,” she said.

She knows firsthand how scary it is to approach a door and have an animal come after you.

“Once a carrier has been bit, it sets some fear in them long term for the rest of their life,” Tilley said.

Even a normally gentle dog can quickly turn aggressive if a stranger comes onto their territory. That’s why a new program is helping alert carriers if a furry friend is waiting inside or outside a home.

So far, 20 North Carolina cities offer the stickers to put on your mailbox, including Greensboro and Winston-Salem. More than 117,000 households are participating statewide.

Carriers also have their own tools to help in their vehicles like dog repellent spray and dog horns.

“If you have the satchel with you, and an animal comes towards you, stop, face the animal, put the satchel in between you and the animal, or any object that you can get,” Tilley said.

USPS is also handing out postcards with suggestions on how you can help reduce the number of dog attacks such as don’t let your pet out unleashed and make sure they can’t run out the door if a postal worker comes knocking.