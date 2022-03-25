ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — U.S. Marshals are offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an Asheville murder suspect who could be hiding somewhere in the Piedmont Triad.

Dionate Whitson, 19, is wanted in connection to the killing of a teenager on Nov. 28, 2020, in Asheville.

Investigators say that Whitson could be living among homeless populations across various locations in North Carolina.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to finding and arresting Dionate Whitson, but we need the public’s help,” Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force Commander Jamaal Thompson said.

“I encourage anyone with any information about this fugitive to come forward and help us find justice for the victim of his crime,” Thompson added.

Investigators believe that Whitson is a part of the violent street gang, known as “Sex, Money, Murder.”

Marshals suspect that other gang members are actively helping him avoid arrest, in the Asheville, Greensboro, Raleigh, or Winston Salem areas and that Whitson may be moving between these large cities to avoid capture.

Marshals also believe that the gang is using their resources to hide Whitson from law enforcement and the public.

Investigators say that Whitson may be staying with people who are unaware that he is wanted for murder and that he could be using an alias.

Allegedly these people are possibly friends or relatives of top-level gang members.

Marshals say that sources tell them that a woman associated with “Sex, Money, Murder” is also responsible for the gang’s finances and that she is possibly providing funds to keep Whitson hidden.

Marshals say that “Sex, Money, Murder” is a violent street gang that originated in the Bronx housing projects, of New York City and that its leaders were known to personally commit extreme acts of violence.

Allegedly, their actions were so notorious that they were actively recruited for the formation of “United Blood Nation” at Rikers Island in 1993.

Now, “Sex Money Murder” can be found in states along the East Coast including North Carolina.

Members of the gang are allegedly in cities both large and small across the state.

Among them are Albemarle, Apex, Asheville, Ayden, Cameron, Charlotte, Clinton, Concord, Dallas, Dunn, Durham, Fayetteville, Gastonia, Gibsonville, Greensboro, Goldsboro, Henderson, Hendersonville, High Point, Jacksonville, Kannapolis, Kernersville, Leland, Lexington, Littleton, Lumber Bridge, Monroe, Morganton, New Bern, New Port, Orrum, Oxford, Raeford, Raleigh, Rocky Mount, Southern Pines, Tarboro, Wilmington, Wilson, Winston-Salem, Winterville, and Yanceyville.

Whitson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair.

He is five feet and seven inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Marshals say that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Whitson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Do this by calling 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips app. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed. You will never have to give your name or have to testify in court.