LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man wanted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer has been taken into custody by the United States Marshals Service and Lexington Police Department.

On Wednesday morning, marshals and officers came to a home on the 800 block of State Street in Lexington in connection to a “wanted dangerous person.”

Investigators say they had probable cause to believe that Antonio Dontre Brooks, 30, of Shelby, was staying at and was currently inside the home.

Brooks was wanted out of “multiple jurisdictions” in cases from 2022 and 2023 for the following charges:

Attempted murder of a law enforcement officer

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling

Discharging a firearm into an enclosure

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon

Police say that the officer involved in the attempted murder charge was with the Shelby Police Department.

A 2-hour standoff took place as law enforcement attempted to take Brooks into custody.

The LPD’s Special Response Team was at the scene and ultimately forced Brooks out of the home without incident by using de-escalation techniques and other resources.

Brooks was then turned over to the custody of US Marshals.

A search warrant at the home was then executed by Lexington police. Two firearms were found and seized.