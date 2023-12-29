FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — All lanes of US 52 North are closed as the result of a crash that took place on Friday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred in between Mile Marker 118 and Mile Marker 119, near Exit 118 for Bethania Rural Hall Road/NC 65.

The road is closed as a result of the crash and there is no word as to when it will reopen.

Traffic camera footage shows around three miles of heavy traffic congestion on US 52 as a result of the closure.

There is no word as to what caused the crash or the status of anyone involved at this time.