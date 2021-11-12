1 killed in multi-vehicle crash; US 52 North closed in Winston-Salem near I-40

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

U.S. 52 North is closed at mile marker 108 in Winston-Salem near Interstate 40, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The WSPD says the road will be closed for at least five hours near Rams Drive.

The crash happened around 3:21 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible while officers are working on the scene.

This is a developing story.