WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy area of Winston-Salem is closed due to an “investigation.”

Southbound lanes of U.S. 52 near Martin Luther King Jr Drive are closed for the time being.

There is no information about what prompted this, but Winston-Salem police say it’s due to an “investigation” of some kind.

Drivers are asked to avoid U.S. 52, and the DOT estimates it won’t reopen until around 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

This is a developing situation.