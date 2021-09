FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US-421 North in Forsyth County is closed at mile marker 224 due to a crash on Saturday, according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The road was closed east of Winston-Salem near Main Street around 7:45 p.m.

It is expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m., transportation officials say.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area or take a different route.