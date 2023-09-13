GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed a stretch of highway in Guilford County.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, just before noon on Wednesday troopers responded to a crash on US 29/Business 85 near Kivett Drive in Guilford County.

They say that a tractor-trailer heading southbound did not maintain his lane and ran off the road, hitting a guardrail in the median.

No one was injured and the driver was charged with failure to maintain lane control.

All lanes of US 29/Business 85 southbound near Kivett Drive remain closed as crews work to remove the wreckage.

Drivers should avoid this area.