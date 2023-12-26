GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Deadly fires, houses destroyed and memories burned. It’s a story we have reported over and over in the Piedmont over the past few weeks.

House fires typically increase during the winter months, but this year, there are more than normal in some departments.

The main cause of fires this time of year is electrical.

The fires can be started by bad wiring, Christmas decorations and especially space heaters. Most of them can be prevented by doing a few small things around your house.

It’s a deadly combination of overloaded outlets and a flammable Christmas tree.

“It all combines into one big fire and then before you know it, your whole living room is overtaken,” said Ian Good, the Pinecroft-Sedgefield Battalion Chief.

Within the last few weeks, two fires in Winston-Salem caused by Christmas decorations, hurt two people and killed one.

12 people were displaced as a result of one of the fires which took place on Christmas day.

Two people in Thomasville were saved by a good Samaritan who used a ladder to get them out of their burning house.

Also, a 10-year-old was sent to the hospital after burns from a house fire in Randolph County.

The boy’s father broke through a wall to save his son from the blaze.

Those tragedies, Battalion Chief, Ian Good says serve as a reminder to check your house.

“Keep any flammable objects away from them, 3 feet is real good, a round number to maintain for everything,” Good said.

Space heaters should be plugged directly into an outlet, not a power cord. Check lights for any cuts or burnt-out fuses. Test your smoke detector. Check your electrical outlets from time to time.

“If it smells odd sometimes you may see a discolor type thing going on or it may swell or bulge, things like that you can look out for to be kind of ahead of the game and explain what it is going on,” Good said.

If you are concerned about what you find, give your local fire department a call.

“Most of us don’t have no issues with taking a ride out to the house and checking things out for you and giving you that ease and peace of mind,” Good said.

Even with those steps, fires can still happen. Good recommends talking to your kids and entire household about what to do if there is a fire and where to safely meet outside.

All your Christmas lights at home should be UL-approved, which is the national safety standard. Any decorations not on that list should not be used.

You can verify that your lights are UL-approved here.