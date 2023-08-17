BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is a popular destination for NASCAR, college basketball, professional football and hockey. Over the years, it has become a hub for soccer.

One of the biggest places to play is right here in the Piedmont Triad, and it’s getting some upgrades.

Just a few fields in Bryan Park can host games once the sun goes down, but this fall, additional lights will come to more fields

“Everybody wants to play at Bryan Park when they come here,” said Director of Tournaments and Events for NC Fusion Gary Gartner.

Bryan Park is a destination for soccer players year-round.

During the day, 20 fields are filled with players, coaches and parents. But when the sun goes down, some fields will have to shut down.

“The days get shorter in the fall, and in the spring, the days are shorter, so the play can’t extend as late into the evening hours,” Parks and Recreation Director for the city of Greensboro Phil Fleischmann said.

On Tuesday night, Greensboro City Council members approved $1.6 million to add additional lighting on five soccer fields at the complex.

The money comes from nearly $6 million council members set aside from the American Rescue Plan.

Gartner said this upgrade will make a big difference.

“To be able to play more games, which ultimately result in those players and families filling up their gas tanks at local stations and eating their team meals in Greensboro,” Gartner said. “More families and more people are staying in Greensboro.”

The lights are expected to go up this fall.

In fact, other improvements to the complex are also on the way. There are plans to turn some of the fields into turf and also reseed others.

The assistant city manager said the fieldwork will take place in the spring and be ready by next fall and summer.