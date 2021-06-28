2 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting on Dan River Church Road in Eden

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting in Eden, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s office.

Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Dan River Church Road.

At the scene, deputies found three people on the porch of a home suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were dead. One was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the three were on the porch when a shooter or shooters open fired from a nearby wooded area at about 9:50 p.m.

Deputies do not believe this was a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1. You can also call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.