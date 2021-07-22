Up to $7000 reward being offered for information on 2019 Greensboro homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Governor’s office is offering a $5000 reward in a 2019 homicide case.

On May 12, 2019, officers responded to a shooting and found Tre’vis Hawkins dead from a gunshot wound.

NC Governor’s Office announced on July 21, 2021, the State is offering a reward of up to $5000 for information leading to an arrest in this case, in addition to the standard $2000 Crime Stoppers reward.

According to the release, reward requests sent to the NC Governor’s Office are initiated by the lead detective in an unsolved homicide in which all leads are exhausted and all evidence has been processed.