Unloaded, inoperable gun found at Winston-Salem elementary school, confiscated by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An unloaded, inoperable gun was found at Mineral Springs Elementary on Friday, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Around noon, a teacher at Mineral Springs Elementary learned about a possible safety issue on campus when it was reported that a student could have a weapon.

A student search found an unloaded, inoperable, older model handgun.

Law enforcement officials are called to campus any time a weapon is believed to be present whether it is operable or not.

School officials say the student’s parents were contacted, the issue was resolved in a matter of minutes and no students were in danger.

Winston-Salem police confiscated the gun.

The punishment for the student will follow the guidelines of the past. However, school officials also say that given the child’s age and the circumstances, that might not be the case.