United Way of Greater Greensboro announces new president, CEO; ‘Poverty should not be a final destination for anyone’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – United Way of Greater Greensboro announced Tuesday that Khari Garvin has been named President and CEO starting July 26.

The public is invited to meet Garvin during a virtual lunch and learn, August 12, noon to 1 p.m. by registering at www.UnitedWayGSO.org/CEO.

Garvin, whose career in anti-poverty programs began with the US Department of Health and Human Services Head Start program, has more than 20 years of national, state, and local experience designing and leading systems serving children and families in low-income communities.

“I am excited to return to Greensboro and continue my life’s work and dedication to serving children and families. I look forward to maintaining and creating meaningful relationships and high-impact partnerships as we bear down with the greatest weight possible this community’s efforts of ending poverty.” Khari Garvin

Garvin, who currently lives with his wife in High Point, also has experience working with Greensboro-based Guilford Child Development, where he served as Assistant Head Start/Early Head Start Program Director.

“I am a staunch advocate for people who may be discovering their voice, or who have been overlooked. Poverty should not be a final destination for anyone, and I am confident this community has what it takes to create a future where all community members have the ability to achieve their dreams,” Garvin said.

Brian Pierce, Chair, UWGG Board of Directors, who served on the search committee said, “Khari is tremendously experienced in the work of addressing poverty. His drive and motivation for what he does is infectious and inspiring.”