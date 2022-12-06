KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Tons of local companies and organizations have been reaching out to offer jobs to those impacted by the abrupt layoffs at United Furniture Industries last month.

Several companies spoke with FOX8 about their willingness to hire those who were left without their jobs and benefits right as the holiday season began.

The company is now under scrutiny after the abrupt shuddering of their plants, with hundreds of people losing their incomes. A lawsuit has been filed against the company after 2,700 people were laid off with no notice.

The New York Post reports that the owner of the company has “disappeared” and hasn’t made any public appearances or comments since it happened.

Hiring those in need

Companies that have reached out to FOX8 about hiring the displaced UFI employees:

Furnitureland South in Jamestown

Universal Preserveachem

Tomlinson Company

Hollywoodbed in Davidson County

Southfield Furniture in High Point

Furnitureland South began “open interview days” on Dec. 1 at their corporate offices in Jamestown.

In addition, NCWorks is holding career fairs specifically targeting those who lost their jobs in the UFI layoff:

Wednesday: NCWorks of Davidson County, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Friday: Randolph Community College Archdale Campus, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Dec. 13: NC Works Guilford (High Point location) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 14: Kaleidium North in Winston-Salem from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 15: Goodwill, University Parkway in Winston Salem from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Partners from across the Triad recognize the need to highlight NCWorks services today,” said Wendy Walker-Fox, Executive Director of the Piedmont Triad Regional Workforce Board. “Our goals are first for these events to reach those impacted by the United Furniture closing and those looking for a new career. And secondly, to highlight the services that are available throughout the week at local NCWorks centers in the region.”