GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Tonight’s UNC Greensboro women’s basketball home game vs. Davis & Elkins has been canceled.

This is due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UNCG basketball program, according to a release.

This game will not be rescheduled.

People who had tickets will be refunded and will receive direct communication via email with more information.



The status of future games is to be determined.