UNCG says homecoming will be ‘student-centered’ with no alumni

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro on Tuesday announced that homecoming will not include alumni because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“We will help host a one-day celebration for our ‘future alumni’ community here on campus, giving them a chance to experience a bit of the Homecoming magic you know and love,” an announcement on the school’s website read.

“While this is not the news we had hoped to deliver, we believe it is the most responsible course of action.”

