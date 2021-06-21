UNCG Police Department gets new ATVs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — UNC Greensboro police are rolling out a new way to patrol the campus by way of ATV this fall.

It’s all a part of keeping the campus community safe while engaging officers and the public, according to UNCG Assistant Police Chief Chris Jasso.

The police department acquired two new ATVs that are both upfitted with sirens, UNCG Police logos and flashing lights.

Jasso was behind the idea to jumpstart the program.

“Being in such a congested area oftentimes what we find is when we respond to a call in a patrol vehicle it’s a little bit harder to access areas and get in between buildings and residences halls,” he said.

The average UNCG police response time is 4.5 minutes in 2021. He hopes the new tools will get officers to people in need faster considering some of the limitations of patrol cars.

“We’re not going to want our officers on heavily trafficked areas for long period of times,” he said. “We won’t be riding up and down the main roads, it’ll really be to get from point A to point B.”

Jasso told FOX8 each ATV costs roughly $8,500 compared to around $33,000 for one patrol car. He said the move saves money while reducing mileage and wear on the current fleet of cars.

“Not only do we get to save on costs, but we also get to interact a little more with our students,” Jasso said. “I think it’s important to be able to find nontraditional methods of bringing law enforcement and our community together.”

UNCG senior Jalen Davis sees it sparking a conversation between officers and students in between classes, but he’s concerned for when it gets crowded on campus.

“It’s something else to worry about now I guess with accidents happening,” Davis said. “Just be mindful of the students.”

Before the ATVs are deployed officers must go through a one-day training. Training is being provided by the Greensboro Police Department and Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.